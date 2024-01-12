Supreme Court Affirms Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Election as Lagos State Governor

In an epoch-making event on January 12, 2024, the Supreme Court of Nigeria dismissed the appeals challenging the election of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the Governor of Lagos State. The court’s ruling affirmed the earlier judgments of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal, cementing Sanwo-Olu’s position as the duly elected leader of the state.

A Validation of Public Trust

The Supreme Court’s verdict served as a validation of the public’s trust in Sanwo-Olu’s administration. The governor, who garnered a resounding 762,134 votes, expressed gratitude and saw the ruling as an affirmation of the people’s mandate. His closest challengers, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party and Abdulazeez Adediran of the People’s Democratic Party, secured 312,329 and 62,449 votes respectively.

Challenges Dismissed

Both challengers had grounded their appeals on allegations of irregularities, malpractices, non-compliance, and non-qualification. They further claimed that Sanwo-Olu’s deputy had dual citizenship. The Supreme Court, however, dismissed these allegations, stating there was no evidence that the deputy governor renounced his Nigerian citizenship. Consequently, the court found the appeals lacking in merit.

Commitment to Inclusive Governance

In the wake of the ruling, Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated his commitment to an inclusive government. Alongside his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, he welcomed ideas from all quarters and extended an open invitation to those still undecided to join his vision of progressive governance. The governor highlighted that his administration does not claim to have all the answers and is open to a wide range of ideas – an ethos indicative of his approach to leadership.

In conclusion, the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Sanwo-Olu’s election as the Governor of Lagos State is not just a legal victory but also a symbol of the people’s trust in his administration. Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, see their election as a privilege to serve at a crucial time in the state’s history. The governor calls for unity and continued cooperation from all residents in building a thriving and progressive Lagos for everyone.