Supreme Court 2024: Landmark Rulings and Tradition Upheld

As the calendar turns its page to a new year, Americans are not the only ones making resolutions. The Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, is also set to make impactful resolutions of its own in the form of landmark rulings. These decisions, with their far-reaching political and legal implications, offer a compelling narrative for 2024.

A Blow to Netanyahu’s Power

In a significant setback to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing government, Israel’s Supreme Court has overturned a contentious law that curtailed the court’s power. This law, which sparked nationwide protests, was annulled by eight out of fifteen justices. It had sought to divest the Supreme Court of some of its authority to overturn government and ministers’ decisions. This ruling underscores the court’s role as a check and balance against the government’s power.

Climate Change on the Docket

Another crucial case that the Supreme Court is due to hear could dramatically affect the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) capacity to address climate change. The outcome of this case may not only alter FERC’s methods for approving renewable energy projects but also redefine its approach to penalizing violators through in-house judiciary proceedings. It could potentially disrupt the agency’s ability to manage legal matters internally. Moreover, the 2024 courts may also reassess the dynamic between federal and state regulators in determining the viability of new fossil fuel infrastructure in light of the escalating global temperatures.

Legal Precedents and Political Ramifications

Supreme Court Chief Justice, John Roberts, has expressed concern about the risks posed by artificial intelligence in adjudicating cases and legal matters, hinting at the inevitable transformation of the legal profession. The court is also preparing to delve into a slew of politically charged disputes in 2024. These include ex-president Donald Trump’s legal woes and his attempts at re-election, challenges to redistricting, emergency appeals against vote by mail restrictions, and ongoing criminal prosecutions of Donald Trump in four jurisdictions, which could dominate the 2024 election campaign. These cases have the potential to reshape the political landscape, setting new legal precedents in the process.

Despite the high public interest in these decisions, the Supreme Court maintains its long-standing policy against live television broadcasting of its proceedings. Instead, it will provide an audio feed during oral arguments, preserving the privacy and formality associated with the court’s sessions. This stance is reflective of the Supreme Court’s commitment to tradition and its protective approach towards the judicial process.