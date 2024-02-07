Supervisor's Concerns Over Voting Machine Security Rejected by San Luis Obispo Board

In a recent Board of Supervisors meeting in San Luis Obispo County, Supervisor Debbie Arnold voiced concerns about the reliability and security of Dominion voting machines, currently used in the county for vote tallying. Arnold raised the prospect of potentially reverting to manual ballot counting, a move fueled by fears of possible cyber manipulation and tampering with voter data.

Security Concerns Over Dominion Voting Systems

The crux of Arnold's concerns rested on the premise that the Dominion voting machines could be susceptible to hacking, despite assurances from Dominion Voting Systems that these machines do not depend on internet connectivity and, therefore, cannot be remotely accessed. This assertion by Arnold, while not entirely new, has been consistently debunked by the company since the controversial 2020 presidential election.

Arnold's Motion Finds Little Support

Arnold's call for a discussion to reconsider the use of Dominion machines and potentially resort to manual counting was met with opposition from a majority of the board. Supervisors Bruce Gibson, Dawn Ortiz-Legg, and Jimmy Paulding voted against Arnold's motion, while only Supervisor John Peschong expressed support for it.

Confidence in the Current Election Process

Supervisor Bruce Gibson voiced his confidence in the present election process as conducted by the county Clerk-Recorder's Office. Gibson emphasized the accuracy of the current system, pointing out that it has been validated through multiple recounts over the years. He dismissed Arnold's fears as unfounded, maintaining that the existing set-up offers a robust and secure method for vote tallying.

In the face of repeated claims of potential election fraud and machine tampering, the steadfast defense of the county Clerk-Recorder's Office and the majority of supervisors serves as a testament to the trust placed in the current election process and the voting systems in use.