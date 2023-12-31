Super Tuesday 2024: Trump’s Disqualification Stirs Controversy

The 2024 Super Tuesday, a significant milestone in the United States presidential primary process, is set to take place on March 5. On this day, more than a dozen states, including Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia, will hold their primaries. The event is termed ‘Super Tuesday’ due to the high volume of participating states and its substantial influence on the primary election process.

The Pendulum of Power

Super Tuesday can significantly shape the direction of the presidential race. Candidates’ performances on this day can influence the momentum of their campaigns, subsequent primaries and caucuses, and their strategic approaches moving forward. While dominating Super Tuesday doesn’t guarantee winning the general election, it undeniably impacts the candidates’ standing.

Trump’s Eligibility Controversy

In an unprecedented turn of events, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows disqualified former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. Invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Bellows cited Trump’s actions during the 2020 election and the infamous Jan 6 insurrection as the grounds for his disqualification. The Trump campaign responded by announcing its intention to appeal the decision.

Backlash and Appeal

The controversial decision sparked backlash, culminating in a swatting attempt targeting Bellows. An unknown man falsely reported a break-in at Bellows’ home address, resulting in a thorough sweep by the Maine State Police. Bellows has been subjected to threats and dehumanizing fake images online since her decision. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, is set to appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s state courts, leading to a suspension of her ruling until the court delivers its verdict. The appeal’s outcome could have implications for other challenges to Trump’s eligibility across the country.