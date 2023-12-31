en English
Elections

Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:51 pm EST
Super Tuesday, a crucial milestone in the United States political calendar, is poised to take center stage on March 5, 2024. This day of presidential primaries in over a dozen states is an early litmus test for presidential hopefuls, with a substantial share of delegates at stake. The results of Super Tuesday often set the trajectory for the remainder of the primary season, signaling either the solidification or the reassessment of candidates’ positions in the race.

The Run-Up to Super Tuesday

As the political landscape heats up, prominent Republican candidates such as Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, and Vivek Ramaswamy are intensifying their campaign strategies, banking heavily on their performances in the Iowa Caucus and the New Hampshire Primary. The odds for these candidates in both states are crucial to their prospects in the ensuing caucuses and primaries.

On the Democratic front, the focus is on the presidential preference voting in Iowa and the decision by the DNC to prioritize South Carolina’s primary. Interestingly, President Joe Biden will be absent from New Hampshire’s Democratic primary ballot, adding an unexpected twist to the political narrative.

Disqualification Drama Unfolds

In an unprecedented move, Donald Trump has been disqualified from Maine’s presidential primary ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution by Maine Secretary of State, Shenna Bellows. This decision, marking Maine as the second state to bar Trump, is under appeal by the Trump campaign. The ruling, based on evidence from a public hearing on December 15, could significantly affect Trump’s eligibility in other states.

Threats and Intimidation in Politics

In a disturbing turn of events, Shenna Bellows was the target of a swatting attempt following her decision to remove Trump from the ballot. This incident is symptomatic of a rising trend of threats and intimidation against elected officials. Amidst this turmoil, the Trump campaign is appealing Bellows’ decision in Maine’s state courts, with a similar situation in Colorado on hold pending a U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding Trump’s eligibility under the insurrection clause.

Elections Politics United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

