Super Rich Advocates For Higher Taxes, Musk's Claim Deemed False

Amidst the churning currents of global economic inequality, a unique advocacy has taken the spotlight. An unspecified group of individuals, identifying themselves as 'the super-rich,' have issued a resounding call to action. They are urging elected leaders to implement higher taxes on their wealth, an attempt to contribute more to society through taxation. This stark stance was featured in an opinion piece on 9News, without delving into any specific policy proposals or identifying the individuals making the claim.

Advertisment

'Proud to Pay More': A Millionaire's Call for Economic Justice

The Patriotic Millionaires, a group of high-net-worth individuals, conducted a survey that unearthed a surprising sentiment among the super-rich. Almost three quarters of millionaires in G20 countries voiced their support for higher taxes on extreme wealth. Their aim? To address the cost-of-living crisis and improve public services. 260 millionaires and billionaires have even signed a letter, warning world leaders of the catastrophic societal implications of the continued rise in income inequality.

The Rising Tide of Inequality and the Super Rich

Advertisment

According to a report by Oxfam, the world's ultra-rich have nearly doubled their wealth compared to last year, while 5 billion people have suffered a fall in income. The world's wealthiest men have doubled their collective wealth since 2020, and Oxfam predicts the emergence of the world’s first trillionaire within the next decade. A proposed 2% tax on global billionaires could raise nearly $250 billion annually.

High-profile Advocates for Tax Equality

Among the signatories of an open letter condemning inequality and calling for fair taxation of the super-rich are Abigail Disney, Brian Cox, and Valerie Rockefeller. Walgreens executive John Driscoll and over 250 billionaires and millionaires are supporting the 'Proud to Pay More' campaign, advocating for higher taxes on the wealthy. Driscoll has emphasized the importance of saving the American dream and called on national and international lawmakers to tax wealthy people like himself.

In separate news, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made a claim which, upon investigation, has been deemed theoretically false. The specifics of Musk's claim and the context in which it was made have not been disclosed.