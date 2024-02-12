Super Bowl LVIII: Congressman Critiques Crowd's Response to Black National Anthem

As Super Bowl LVIII unfolded, Tennessee Representative Steve Cohen took to social media with a pointed critique of the crowd's response to a poignant performance. During Grammy-winning artist Andra Day's rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing," commonly known as the Black National Anthem, many spectators remained seated. Rep. Cohen, whose district serves a majority-Black population in western Tennessee, took issue with this behavior, stating it was "not a very pretty picture."

Advertisment

A Stirring Debate: Standing For What?

As the second official performance of the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Andra Day's emotional delivery sparked a fierce debate. The song, originally composed in 1900 by James Weldon Johnson, is a tribute to Black Americans and their resilience throughout history. Rep. Cohen's criticism of the crowd's perceived lack of respect drew significant backlash online. However, the congressman stood firm in his belief that standing for both anthems was a matter of principle.

Historical Context and Ongoing Discussions

Last year, Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph first performed the Black National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII. The decision to include it followed increased scrutiny of the traditional national anthem's connection to race and slavery. Rep. Cohen acknowledged these historical connections and emphasized that most people in Memphis stand for both anthems as a sign of unity. In response to the criticism, he stated, "I stand for both of them, and so should everybody who believes in America."

In conclusion, Super Bowl LVIII ignited a passionate debate about the significance of the Black National Anthem and the importance of showing respect. Rep. Steve Cohen's critique of the crowd's response to Andra Day's performance highlighted the ongoing discussions surrounding race, unity, and the role of national symbols in American society. As the country continues to grapple with its complex history, moments like these serve as reminders of the progress still to be made.