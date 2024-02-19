SUNY Establishes Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship for Diversity and Justice

The State University of New York (SUNY) has declared a new fellowship in honor of civil rights stalwart Dr. Hazel Nell Dukes, President of the NAACP New York State Conference. The Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship, a part of the SUNY Black Leadership Institute, will recognize individuals who exemplify a robust dedication to diversity, equity, and justice, mirroring the values that define Dr. Dukes' life and career.

Advertisment

Championing Equality and Breaking Barriers

At the ripe age of 91, Dr. Dukes has a storied history of advocating for civil rights and equality in New York State. Her relentless fight against housing discrimination on Long Island and instrumental role in the election of groundbreaking Black officials in the region underscores the magnitude of her contributions. The fellowship named after her seeks to perpetuate this legacy, recognizing students who are poised to carry the torch and effectuate a similar impact in their respective communities.

The Dr. Hazel Dukes Fellowship: A Testament to Leadership

Advertisment

The fellowship named after Dr. Dukes is not just a tribute to her life's work, but also a testament to the leadership that has been instrumental in shaping the SUNY Black Leadership Institute. By singling out one exceptional individual from each cohort, the fellowship aims to foster and support leadership that encapsulates the diverse landscape of the university system and the nation. This initiative is part of Governor Kathy Hochul's Fiscal Year 2024 Budget, a concerted effort to encourage leadership reflecting the diverse fabric of society.

Preserving Legacy: Portrait Competition and More

In addition to the fellowship, Dr. Dukes' legacy will be further immortalized through a portrait competition. The winning portrait will find a place of honor at the H. Carl McCall SUNY building in Albany. Dr. Dukes' extensive contributions to civil rights and her numerous accolades, including the NAACP's highest honor, the Springarn Medal, make her an apt figure to be remembered and celebrated in this way.