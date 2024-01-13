en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Sununu Dismisses Rand Paul’s Influence in GOP Primary, Backs Haley

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:35 am EST
Sununu Dismisses Rand Paul’s Influence in GOP Primary, Backs Haley

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has openly dismissed the relevance of Senator Rand Paul’s opinions in the GOP primary race during a recent Newsmax interview. Sununu, who had previously endorsed Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination, was responding to Paul’s criticism of Haley. The senator had stated that Haley was the only candidate he would not support, labelling her as part of the ‘Dick Cheney, John McCain wing of the party’, and he even established a ‘Never Nikki’ website to express this opposition.

Sununu Dismisses Paul’s Influence

Sununu has not minced words regarding Paul’s influence in the primary race, stating that ‘nobody cares what Rand Paul thinks’. He has emphasized that Paul’s opinions about the Republican primary are, in his view, meaningless. This dismissal of Paul’s relevance in the political conversation is a sharp rebuttal to the senator’s criticisms of Haley’s candidacy.

Shaping the Primary Contest

In his comments, Sununu has framed the primary competition as being primarily a contest between Haley and Donald Trump. This effectively downplays not just Rand Paul’s relevance, but also the potential of other candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Sununu’s words suggest a shaping of the primary to be seen as a one-on-one competition between these two political heavyweights.

Endorsement Boosting Haley’s Campaign

Despite Paul’s remarks, Sununu drew attention to Haley’s strong performance in the early primary states, particularly New Hampshire. He credited her surge in the polls to his own endorsement, implying a significant influence in shaping the primary’s progression. Sununu has further critiqued the Senate for its lack of results, suggesting that until it delivers, the opinions of its members like Rand Paul hold little weight in the presidential race.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
24 seconds ago
Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections
In the lead-up to the 2025 gubernatorial elections in Anambra State, predictions of victory are being bestowed upon Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo by the Soludo Ambassadors group. The group’s National Leader, Mr. Ossy Onuko, firmly believes that Soludo will secure a resounding win across the state, including Nnewi, the hometown of his potential contender, Senator
Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections
Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate
22 mins ago
Louisiana Considers Shift to Closed Primary System, Sparking Political Debate
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
22 mins ago
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari: PPP's Commitment to Public Service and a 10-Point Agenda to Eradicate Unemployment and Inflation
Autonomy Advocate Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election: Implications for East Asia
4 mins ago
Autonomy Advocate Lai Ching-te Wins Taiwan's Presidential Election: Implications for East Asia
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
8 mins ago
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
21 mins ago
Sheikh Rashid's Unexpected Withdrawal Reshapes Political Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections
24 seconds
Soludo Ambassadors Foresee Landslide Victory for Governor Soludo in 2025 Anambra Elections
Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Potential Impeachment Over Border Policies
35 seconds
Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Potential Impeachment Over Border Policies
Tamil Nadu MPs Seek Rs 37,907 Crore Flood Relief in Meeting with Home Minister
35 seconds
Tamil Nadu MPs Seek Rs 37,907 Crore Flood Relief in Meeting with Home Minister
Moulton Criticizes Defense Secretary Austin Over Lack of Transparency
38 seconds
Moulton Criticizes Defense Secretary Austin Over Lack of Transparency
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
1 min
Morgantown Triumphs Over University in High-Energy Basketball Game
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
2 mins
Uganda's Anti-Corruption Crusade: 22 Charged for Land Fraud, Ex-Kenyan Minister Held for Gold Smuggling
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
2 mins
Exercise & Mental Health: A Therapeutic Alliance, Not a Cure-all
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
2 mins
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
2 mins
Cricket South Africa's Decision to Strip David Teeger of Captaincy Sparks Global Outrage
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
34 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
54 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app