Sununu Dismisses Rand Paul’s Influence in GOP Primary, Backs Haley

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has openly dismissed the relevance of Senator Rand Paul’s opinions in the GOP primary race during a recent Newsmax interview. Sununu, who had previously endorsed Nikki Haley for the Republican nomination, was responding to Paul’s criticism of Haley. The senator had stated that Haley was the only candidate he would not support, labelling her as part of the ‘Dick Cheney, John McCain wing of the party’, and he even established a ‘Never Nikki’ website to express this opposition.

Sununu Dismisses Paul’s Influence

Sununu has not minced words regarding Paul’s influence in the primary race, stating that ‘nobody cares what Rand Paul thinks’. He has emphasized that Paul’s opinions about the Republican primary are, in his view, meaningless. This dismissal of Paul’s relevance in the political conversation is a sharp rebuttal to the senator’s criticisms of Haley’s candidacy.

Shaping the Primary Contest

In his comments, Sununu has framed the primary competition as being primarily a contest between Haley and Donald Trump. This effectively downplays not just Rand Paul’s relevance, but also the potential of other candidates such as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Sununu’s words suggest a shaping of the primary to be seen as a one-on-one competition between these two political heavyweights.

Endorsement Boosting Haley’s Campaign

Despite Paul’s remarks, Sununu drew attention to Haley’s strong performance in the early primary states, particularly New Hampshire. He credited her surge in the polls to his own endorsement, implying a significant influence in shaping the primary’s progression. Sununu has further critiqued the Senate for its lack of results, suggesting that until it delivers, the opinions of its members like Rand Paul hold little weight in the presidential race.