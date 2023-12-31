Governor Sununu: Removing Trump May Amplify ‘Martyr’ Narrative

In an appearance on CNN’s ‘State of the Union,’ New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu voiced his agreement with the perspective that removing former President Donald Trump from the ballot might inadvertently make him a martyr. Governor Sununu, a noteworthy Republican critic of Trump, has publicly endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the 2024 presidential nomination and has been actively campaigning alongside her.

Controversy over Disqualification Efforts

Sununu expressed criticism of the attempts to disqualify Trump from the ballot, primarily targeting the actions of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows. Bellows has sought to exclude Trump on the grounds that he violated the 14th Amendment due to his involvement in the infamous January 6 riot. Sununu argued that such a move would merely amplify Trump’s narrative of victimization.

Potential Supreme Court Intervention

Sununu suggested that the disqualification decision is likely to be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, thereby enabling Trump to be on the ballot in all 50 states. This controversy has ignited a heated legal debate and criticism from members of both political parties.

Implications for the 2024 Presidential Nomination

The governor’s stance reflects the complexities of the political landscape leading up to the 2024 presidential nomination. His endorsement of Nikki Haley and active campaigning efforts underline his commitment to keep Trump from securing the nomination. The decision to remove Trump from the ballot has drawn criticism from various quarters, with critics arguing that it plays into Trump’s narrative of being unfairly targeted, thereby potentially strengthening his campaign.