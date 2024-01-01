en English
Politics

Sununu Criticizes Christie’s ‘Dead End’ Presidential Campaign

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Sununu Criticizes Christie’s ‘Dead End’ Presidential Campaign

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has publically criticized the 2024 presidential election campaign of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, labeling it a ‘dead end.’ Sununu’s comments, delivered on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’, have sparked a fresh wave of debate within Republican ranks.

A ‘Dead End’ for Christie’s Campaign

Chris Sununu, who has publicly endorsed former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley for the presidency, voiced his doubts about Christie’s campaign strategy. Despite Christie’s dogged commitment to speaking out against former President Donald Trump, Sununu believes this approach will not translate into primary votes. As a result, Sununu posits that Christie is unlikely to secure any delegates in the New Hampshire primary.

Christie’s Campaign Responds

In response to Sununu’s criticism, Christie’s campaign reiterated the importance of truth in political discourse. They highlighted a recent gaffe by Nikki Haley involving a misinterpretation of the Civil War’s causes, which she later clarified. The Christie campaign’s response serves as a reminder of the competitive nature of the Republican primary and the high stakes involved.

Sununu’s Suggestion: A Withdrawal?

Sununu further hinted that Christie should consider withdrawing from the race. However, he stopped short of outright stating this. His words have left many speculating about the future of Christie’s campaign and the potential impact of his withdrawal on the Republican primary. As the political landscape continues to shift in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, it remains to be seen how these dynamics will play out.

Politics United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

