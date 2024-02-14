Sunny Hostin Criticizes Trump Supporters as Cultish, Urges Democrats to Unite

Amidst the ongoing presidential race, co-host of "The View" Sunny Hostin minced no words in her criticism of Donald Trump's supporters. In a poignant discussion on the show's Hot Topics segment, Hostin labeled the former President's base as "cultish" and expressed her concerns about the potential repercussions if he were to be re-elected.

Advertisment

A Cultish Following

Hostin's remarks came in response to the recent election victory of Democratic representative-elect Tom Suozzi in New York. She described Trump's supporters as those who continue to stand by him despite his numerous controversies, including the Capitol insurrection on January 6, 2021.

The co-host emphasized the importance of understanding the mindset of Trump's base, stating that they "have this cultish mentality with him" and that "it's not just about policy." Hostin's comments echo the sentiments of many who have observed the unwavering loyalty of Trump's supporters, even in the face of mounting evidence against him.

Advertisment

A Roadmap for Democrats

Hostin praised Suozzi's win as a significant achievement for the Democratic party, highlighting it as a potential roadmap for other Democrats to follow. She emphasized that if Trump were to be re-elected, it could result in Democrats gaining control of the House and Senate, which would allow for progress in President Biden's administration.

The co-host expressed her hope that Suozzi's victory would serve as a blueprint for other Democrats running in future elections, stating that "it's important for Democrats to win these races, because it's the only way that we can move forward and make progress."

Advertisment

A United Front Against Trump

The women of "The View" have been vocal in their opposition to Trump, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg refusing to say his name on air. Hostin's comments serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle to hold the former President accountable for his actions and to prevent him from regaining power.

As the presidential race continues to heat up, it remains to be seen whether Hostin's concerns about Trump's cultish following will come to fruition. However, one thing is clear: the co-hosts of "The View" will continue to speak out against the former President and his supporters, refusing to be silenced in their quest for truth and justice.