Sunderland City Council Approves Accessibility Upgrades for Beloved Parks

In a significant move to make public spaces more inclusive, Sunderland City Council has approved plans to improve accessibility in two of its most cherished parks: Herrington Country Park and Roker Park. The decision, reached on February 12, 2024, will see the transformation of these green spaces, offering better access to residents with physical disabilities and mobility issues.

Advertisment

Changing Places Toilets: A Game Changer for Disabled Residents

Among the key features of this accessibility initiative is the installation of Changing Places toilets. These facilities, designed to cater to individuals with complex care needs, will come equipped with ceiling hoists, height-adjustable changing benches, and electric showers. Such provisions, while not commonplace in public venues, are essential for disabled individuals who require specialized care.

Harmonizing Council Plans and Promoting Inclusivity

The Changing Places Toilet program aligns with several of the council's strategic plans, including the City Plan, Healthy City Plan, and Health Inequalities Strategy. By focusing on inclusivity and accessibility, the council aims to break down barriers and foster a sense of belonging among all residents. These developments are expected to complement existing park facilities, with careful consideration given to preserve Green Belt and heritage assets. The council's decision to upgrade park accessibility marks a significant step towards creating a more inclusive environment for Sunderland residents. With these new facilities, more individuals will have the opportunity to enjoy the city's beautiful green spaces and engage in outdoor activities.