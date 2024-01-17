Sunak's Immigration Bill Passes Parliament Stage Amid Challenges

In a pivotal development in UK politics, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's significant initiative on immigration policy, aimed at deporting asylum-seekers, has successfully navigated a crucial stage in Parliament.

Despite the progression, the process was not sans challenges to Sunak's leadership, revealing a complicated political landscape and the contentious nature of immigration reform in the United Kingdom.

The controversial Rwanda deportation bill proposed by Sunak survived a critical House of Commons vote, with 320 MPs voting in favor and 276 against.

The bill, which faced a rebellion from MPs on the right of the party, will now be subject to scrutiny in the House of Lords.

The legislation declares Rwanda a safe country for asylum seekers. If approved, it will enable the UK to send asylum seekers who arrive on the British coast to Rwanda for processing their claims. Even if granted refugee status, they would have to remain in Rwanda rather than settle in Britain.