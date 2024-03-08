Sunak's Female Peer Appointments Lowest Since Major, Unlock Democracy Finds

Rishi Sunak has been identified by Unlock Democracy's recent analysis as having the poorest record since John Major for appointing women from his party to the House of Lords. With female Conservative peers making up only 17% of those recommended by him, this development raises concerns about gender equality in one of the UK's most significant political institutions. The timing of this report, released on International Women's Day, underscores the ongoing struggle for gender parity in the political arena.

Historical Context and Recent Trends

The report highlights a disappointing trend in the appointment of female peers to the House of Lords, noting that despite increases in female representation each decade since the 1960s, progress has significantly slowed in recent years. Under Sunak's leadership, only 27% of overall peerage appointments have been women, marking the lowest proportion since Tony Blair's tenure. This compares unfavorably with his predecessors, with Theresa May having the highest rate of female appointments at 39.5%. The report also emphasizes that the House of Lords remains less gender-balanced than the House of Commons, with women constituting 29% and 35% of members, respectively.

Voices for Change

Helena Kennedy KC, president of Unlock Democracy and a member of the House of Lords, has called on Sunak to commit to appointing only female peers until a 50/50 balance is achieved. This bold proposition aims to accelerate progress towards gender equality within the Lords. Meanwhile, Lynne Featherstone, a former equalities minister, criticized the current gender imbalance, pointing out the missed opportunity for wisdom, knowledge, and experience that a more balanced Lords could provide. Despite these calls to action, a government official stated that while diversity is a priority, rigid quotas are not supported by the administration.

International Women's Day Engagement

In a related development, Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, hosted a mentoring session in No 10 on International Women's Day, featuring female role models and business leaders. This event, alongside Sunak's reception for inspirational female leaders, indicates a personal commitment to promoting female empowerment. However, these actions contrast with the current gender disparity in his Lords appointments, highlighting the complexity of achieving gender equality in political representation.

As the debate over gender equality in the House of Lords continues, it is clear that more substantial actions are needed to achieve parity. The report by Unlock Democracy serves as a crucial reminder of the work that remains to be done, urging current and future leaders to prioritize and address this disparity. With gender equality central to democratic legitimacy and decision-making quality, the call for a balanced House of Lords represents not just a political challenge, but a societal imperative.