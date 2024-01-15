Sunak Undeterred by YouGov Poll Pointing to Conservative Defeat

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has brushed off the implications of a recent YouGov poll hinting at a potential trouncing for the Conservative Party in the forthcoming general election. According to the poll’s forecast, the Tories risk being whittled down to a mere 169 seats, while the Labour Party could clinch a robust 120-seat majority with a total of 385 seats.

During a trip to Essex, Sunak urged the electorate to concentrate on the official election, pronouncing that “the only poll that matters is the one when the general election comes.” He underscored the choice at hand for voters: persist with the Conservative blueprint that, in his view, is yielding results and effecting change, or reboot with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at the helm.

Starmer Cautions Labour Against Complacency

Meanwhile, Starmer has counselled Labour Party members, parliamentarians, and candidates to disregard the poll and proceed to earn and respect every vote as if they were lagging in the polls.

Immigration and the Rwanda Bill

Former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke expressed doubts about the success of Sunak’s plan unless the government can efficaciously curb illegal migration via boats. This sentiment resonates with other senior Tory figures apprehensive about the efficacy of the proposed Rwanda Bill intended to deter migration. Sunak has signalled he is in talks with colleagues over the Bill and is resolved to secure its passage to facilitate the Rwanda scheme.

UK’s Joint Air Strikes

Sunak also offered remarks on the UK’s joint air strikes with the US against Houthi rebel targets, defending the action as necessary to safeguard security in the Red Sea after diplomatic endeavours proved unsuccessful.

Despite the ominous poll predictions, Sunak remains zeroed in on the official general election as the pivotal moment for the Conservative Party, and indeed, the country. Regardless of surges or setbacks in the polls, the true test of public sentiment, he maintains, will be revealed in the ballot boxes on election day.