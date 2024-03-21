Sunak Slaps Down MP's 'Stupid' Question About Rwanda and European Court of Human Rights

In a recent Parliamentary exchange, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced an unusual question about the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), highlighting the ongoing debate over the UK's deportation scheme to Rwanda. Scottish MP Patrick Grady's query on why Sunak viewed the ECHR as a foreign court was met with a straightforward response, emphasizing the court's location in Strasbourg. This incident underscores the tensions surrounding the government's efforts to address illegal migration, particularly through the contentious Rwanda deportation plan.

Advertisment

Rwanda Deportation Scheme: A Legal and Political Battle

The UK government's plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda has encountered significant legal challenges since its inception. In June 2022, the ECHR's interim measures blocked the first deportation flight, causing a deadlock in the courts. The Supreme Court's ruling that the Rwanda Scheme was illegal further complicated matters, prompting Sunak to propose emergency legislation to circumvent such injunctions. Despite legal hurdles and criticism within his own party, Sunak remains committed to the scheme, arguing that it is crucial for securing the UK's borders and deterring illegal migration.

Internal Debates and International Scrutiny

The proposal has not only faced legal opposition but has also sparked debates within the Conservative Party. Former minister Dame Andrea Jenkyns has advocated for leaving the ECHR to facilitate deportations without financial incentives to failed asylum seekers. However, Sunak insists on the importance of the Rwanda plan for the UK's immigration strategy, despite pressures to withdraw from the ECHR. The plan's legality and ethical implications continue to attract international scrutiny, raising questions about the safety and rights of asylum seekers sent to Rwanda.Looking Ahead: The Future of UK's Immigration Policy