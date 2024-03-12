Sunak Condemns Tory Donor's Racist Rant Against Diane Abbott, Calls for Unity Against Racism

Rishi Sunak has officially denounced remarks made by Conservative donor Frank Hester about Labour MP Diane Abbott as 'racist and wrong', following a day of silence from Downing Street on the matter. Hester's comments, implying Abbott made him 'want to hate all black women' and suggesting she 'should be shot', have sparked widespread criticism and calls for the Tories to return his substantial donations to the party.

Advertisment

Immediate Backlash and Political Fallout

After the Guardian reported Hester's derogatory comments, both the public and political figures reacted with shock and condemnation. Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade, was among the first to label the rant as racist, highlighting the inappropriateness of conflating criticism with race. The Metropolitan Police have been contacted, and investigations are ongoing, with the incident reportedly having occurred in Leeds. Health Minister Maria Caulfield and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer have also publicly denounced the comments, with Starmer demanding the return of Hester's donations to the Conservative Party.

Consequences and Calls for Action

Diane Abbott, sharing her concerns, emphasized the fear and vulnerability such comments evoke, especially considering the recent murders of MPs Jo Cox and David Amess. The incident has intensified pressure on the Conservative Party to distance itself from Hester and to address the underlying issues of racism and intolerance within British politics. Despite Hester's apology, where he claimed his comments were rude but not racially motivated, the controversy has prompted a broader discussion on the acceptance and consequences of racially charged rhetoric in the public sphere.

The incident has not only highlighted the challenges of tackling racism in politics but also the divisions within the Conservative Party itself. While some members have sought to downplay the racial elements of Hester's comments, others, including former Tory leader Lord Hague, have unequivocally condemned them as racist. This controversy comes at a time when the Conservative Party is already dealing with the fallout from previous incidents of alleged racism, underscoring the need for a clear and united stand against such behavior.