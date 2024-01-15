Sumar Announces Constituent Assembly, Aims for Broader Functions and Increased Citizen Involvement

Spanish political coalition Sumar, led by Yolanda Díaz, has announced the scheduling of a constituent assembly on March 23. This move aims to transition Sumar from an electoral coalition to a legal entity with broader functions, addressing demands for a more inclusive decision-making process. The announcement was made during a significant event in Madrid, following a parliamentary defeat over unemployment benefits.

Sumar’s Announcement and Future Plans

As part of the announcement, a promoter group was presented, tasked with brand development. Notable members include former Minister Joan Subirats and spokesperson Rita Maestre. Díaz emphasized Sumar’s role in the Spanish Government, promoting labor and social reforms. She criticized right-wing parties, as well as PSOE and Podemos, for their opposition to certain policies. The event was supported by other ministers from Sumar and included a nod to South Africa’s stance against Israel at the UN, implying a desire for Spain to follow suit.

Expanding Regional Presence

Sumar is also focusing on establishing regional branches to strengthen its presence, particularly with upcoming elections in Galicia, the Basque Country, and Europe. This strategic move aims to reactivate the party’s bases and gain support for upcoming electoral events. However, some parties within the current coalition, such as Compromís and Chunta Aragonesista, are not directed by Sumar. Other parties like Aliança Verda and Drago Canaries have distanced themselves following disagreements.

Sumar: A Tool for Citizen Involvement

According to Díaz, Sumar seeks to present a new political project for the next decade. The party emphasizes the need for deep roots and wings to fly, positioning itself as a tool for citizen involvement in politics. This vision goes beyond traditional political parties, reflecting Sumar’s commitment to making politics more inclusive and accessible to the public.