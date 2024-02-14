Sultan of Sokoto Warns of Looming Crisis, Urges Government Action

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, issued a stern warning to the Federal Government on the escalating security issues plaguing the nation. During the 6th executive Northern Traditional Council committee meeting at the Arewa House in Kaduna, Abubakar cautioned that if immediate action is not taken to address insecurity, poverty, and unemployment, particularly in the North, Nigeria may be on the brink of an explosive crisis.

Expressing his deep concern, the Sultan emphasized that traditional leaders, religious leaders, and State governors have been striving to pacify the masses and unemployed youth from taking drastic measures against political leaders. He highlighted the rising poverty level among the common man and the lack of normal sources of livelihood as factors exacerbating the situation.

Joblessness: An Impending Crisis

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III called for increased engagement of community representatives to help combat the lingering security challenges facing the nation. He urged political leaders to create job opportunities for the swelling ranks of unemployed youth, describing the current situation as a ticking time bomb.

In his address, the Sultan emphasized the need for collaboration between the government, traditional leaders, and religious leaders to address the ongoing insecurity issues. He stressed the importance of providing citizens with a sense of security and stability, which would help to restore faith in the political system and prevent further unrest.