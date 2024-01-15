en English
Oman

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate

The Governor of Musandam, Sayyid Ibrahim Said Al Busaidi, has underscored the significance of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s royal tour to the Musandam Governorate. This tour is anticipated to boost the region’s development and marks the Sultan’s first visit since his ascension to leadership. The Sultan’s primary objective is to closely observe the progress of various economic and developmental projects undertaken in the governorate.

Implications of the Royal Tour

The Sultan’s visit is expected to have considerable implications for the economic and developmental landscape of the region. Among the major projects under the Sultan’s scrutiny are the Dibba – Lima – Khasab road, the new Musandam Airport, and the development of residential neighborhoods and city centers. The logistics sector, including Khasab Port, is also a focal point of discussion during the tour. Measures are being taken to overcome geographical limitations by establishing an industrial zone outside the port.

Visionary Directives for Industrial Development

Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s visionary directives for the establishment of an industrial city in Seih Al Wasat in Madha and ready-built factories in Mahas Industrial City are expected to redefine Musandam’s industrial landscape. Eng. Dawood bin Salim Al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, has highlighted that these directives will stimulate growth, diversify income sources, and generate employment opportunities in the Musandam Governorate. This approach aligns with Madayn’s vision of creating world-class business cities, fostering sustainable economic and social development.

Community Engagement and Royal Decrees

During his visit, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held a meeting at the Royal Camp in Saih Al Mahasin valley in the wilayat of Khasab Musandam Governorate with sheikhs and dignitaries of Musandam. Additionally, the Sultan arrived in the Governorate of Musandam on a Royal meet-the-people tour, where he inspected aspects of social and economic development and met with various officials and community members. He also issued a Royal Decree ratifying the air services agreement between Oman and Brazil, and pardoned several prisoners on the occasion of his Accession Day.

Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

