Sulaimani Teachers and Journalists Face Violence and Arrests Amid Salary Protests, ICHR Reports

The Independent Commission for Human Rights (ICHR) has urgently called for the release of detained teachers and journalists in Sulaimani, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, following a demonstration over unpaid salaries and poor living conditions. The protest, which took place on March 25, ended in violence by security forces, arrests, and the confiscation of journalistic equipment, highlighting a significant breach of human rights and freedom of expression principles.

Unrest Over Unpaid Salaries Escalates

Teachers in Sulaimani, alongside their colleagues in Raparin, Garmiyan, and Kirkuk, have been vocal in their demands for the Kurdistan Regional Government to address the delays in salary payments, an issue persisting for over 15 months. Despite only receiving 10 salaries during this period, their peaceful demonstration was met with force, leading to several detentions. Awat Azad, a representative of the protesting teachers, detailed the event's ordeal, noting that around 50 individuals, including journalists, were detained by security forces, with a few not released by the evening.

Media Coverage Thwarted

The protest not only highlighted the financial struggles of the teaching staff but also shed light on the restrictions faced by the media in covering such events. According to Rahman Gharib, head of the Metro Center for Protection of Journalists' Rights, several journalists experienced violence, and their equipment was confiscated while attempting to report on the demonstration. This act of silencing the press has drawn criticism from various human rights organizations and underscores the challenges to freedom of speech in the region.

International Attention and Criticism

The ICHR's statement underscored that the violence and arrests contradict democratic principles and human rights, attracting international concern over the state of freedom and democracy in the Kurdistan Region. The ongoing salary dispute and the government's response to the protests have not only strained domestic relations but have also tarnished the region's reputation on the global stage, calling for immediate action to restore trust and uphold human rights.

The recent events in Sulaimani serve as a poignant reminder of the challenges facing public sector employees in Kurdistan, particularly educators, and the paramount importance of safeguarding freedom of expression. As the ICHR calls for the release of detainees and an end to the violence, the world watches closely, hoping for a resolution that respects human rights and dignity.