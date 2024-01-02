Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control

In a noteworthy political shift, Republican Ed Romaine was sworn in as Suffolk County Executive on New Year’s Day, marking the first time a GOP member has held this position in two decades.

This event underscores the Republican Party’s full control over major offices in Long Island, traditionally a Democratic stronghold.

A Sweeping ‘Red Wave’

This GOP success in Suffolk County is part of a broader ‘red wave’ that has seen Republican victories in Nassau County, including county executive seats, district attorney positions, and comptroller offices.

The shift towards the GOP has been driven by voter concerns over issues such as cashless bail, tax policies, crime rates, homelessness, and the handling of asylum seekers.