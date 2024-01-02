en English
Politics

Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Suffolk County Witnesses Major Political Shift as GOP Takes Control

In a noteworthy political shift, Republican Ed Romaine was sworn in as Suffolk County Executive on New Year’s Day, marking the first time a GOP member has held this position in two decades.

This event underscores the Republican Party’s full control over major offices in Long Island, traditionally a Democratic stronghold.

A Sweeping ‘Red Wave’

This GOP success in Suffolk County is part of a broader ‘red wave’ that has seen Republican victories in Nassau County, including county executive seats, district attorney positions, and comptroller offices.

The shift towards the GOP has been driven by voter concerns over issues such as cashless bail, tax policies, crime rates, homelessness, and the handling of asylum seekers.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

