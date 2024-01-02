Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion

The Suffolk County Legislature has identified the expansion of wastewater treatment as its principal objective for 2024. This initiative, necessitating the passage of new legislation through Albany, comes on the heels of an unsuccessful attempt in the preceding year. The proposed plan aims to finance the expansion of municipal sewer districts and facilitate grants for advanced septic systems.

A Referendum for Change

The funding for this crucial initiative is anchored on a ballot referendum that proposes a slight increase in the county’s sales tax—by .125%. Despite enjoying widespread support, the bill faced an impasse as Republican legislators expressed concerns over the distribution of funds between municipal sewers and individual septic systems.

Revitalizing Legislation

Legislative Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey announced that they are on the cusp of finalizing the wording for the new bill, with vital assistance from Assemblyman Fred Thiele. This development promises a fresh wave of hope for the county, as approximately 75% of Suffolk properties continue to rely on antiquated cesspools. The issue of water quality looms large, given this outdated infrastructure.

Bipartisan Support for Balanced Allocation

County Executive Ed Romaine, without explicitly mentioning the initiative in his inauguration speech, has expressed his support for a balanced allocation of the sales tax revenue. He proposed an even split of the funds between municipal sewers and individual septic systems, a stance that echoes the concerns raised by his Republican colleagues. In the recent reshuffling of the legislature, McCaffrey was reappointed as the presiding officer, with Steve Flotteron assuming the role of deputy presiding officer.