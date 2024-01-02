en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Suffolk County Legislature Prioritizes Wastewater Treatment Expansion

The Suffolk County Legislature has identified the expansion of wastewater treatment as its principal objective for 2024. This initiative, necessitating the passage of new legislation through Albany, comes on the heels of an unsuccessful attempt in the preceding year. The proposed plan aims to finance the expansion of municipal sewer districts and facilitate grants for advanced septic systems.

A Referendum for Change

The funding for this crucial initiative is anchored on a ballot referendum that proposes a slight increase in the county’s sales tax—by .125%. Despite enjoying widespread support, the bill faced an impasse as Republican legislators expressed concerns over the distribution of funds between municipal sewers and individual septic systems.

Revitalizing Legislation

Legislative Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey announced that they are on the cusp of finalizing the wording for the new bill, with vital assistance from Assemblyman Fred Thiele. This development promises a fresh wave of hope for the county, as approximately 75% of Suffolk properties continue to rely on antiquated cesspools. The issue of water quality looms large, given this outdated infrastructure.

Bipartisan Support for Balanced Allocation

County Executive Ed Romaine, without explicitly mentioning the initiative in his inauguration speech, has expressed his support for a balanced allocation of the sales tax revenue. He proposed an even split of the funds between municipal sewers and individual septic systems, a stance that echoes the concerns raised by his Republican colleagues. In the recent reshuffling of the legislature, McCaffrey was reappointed as the presiding officer, with Steve Flotteron assuming the role of deputy presiding officer.

0
Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By BNN Correspondents

Governor DeSantis Proposes National Standard for Civics Education

By Rizwan Shah

Tom Suozzi Proposes Ellis Island-Style Facility to Tackle Migrant Crisis

By Rizwan Shah

Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023 ...
@Health · 2 mins
Zimbabwe's Year of Turmoil: A Recap of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

By Israel Ojoko

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act
High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

By Dil Bar Irshad

High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served
Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Denver Reopens Rental Assistance Program Amid Rising Evictions
Florida’s Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting

By Salman Akhtar

Florida's Disney Governance Overhaul: Restructured Board Holds First Meeting
Latest Headlines
World News
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
23 seconds
Europe Wastes Billions on Unused Antiviral Drugs Amid Restrictive Prescription Rules
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
1 min
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
1 min
Signature-Matching Software: A Controversial New Turn in North Carolina's 2024 Elections
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
2 mins
CTE Diagnosis in MMA Fighter: A Wake-Up Call for Combat Sports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
2 mins
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Record-Breaking Contract with Dodgers Features Unique Health-Based Opt-Out Clauses
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
2 mins
Denver Broncos' Jonathon Cooper Shows Promising Growth in NFL Career
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
2 mins
Acupuncture and Anxiety: A Holistic Approach to Mental Health
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
2 mins
PTPA Proposes Solution to Tennis Ball Discrepancy Issue, Criticizes WTA
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
2 mins
Top 15 Breakout Players of the Arizona High School Boys' Basketball Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
52 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app