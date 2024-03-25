Suella Braverman Accuses Rishi Sunak of Ignoring Migration Talks Amid Record Numbers

In a striking revelation, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has publicly criticized Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for neglecting discussions on legal migration, marking a significant rift within the UK government's approach to immigration policies. Braverman's dismissal last November, following her critique of the Metropolitan Police and divergence on immigration strategies, underscores the internal discord on handling the UK's surging net migration, which has recently hit a record 745,000.

Background of Disagreement

Braverman's tenure as Home Secretary was punctuated by her push for stringent measures on immigration, including an annual cap and a higher salary threshold for skilled workers. Despite her efforts and written proposals over a year, Sunak allegedly refrained from engaging in meaningful dialogue on the subject. This lack of communication came amidst escalating net migration figures, which more than doubled pre-Brexit levels, breaching the Conservative Party's manifesto pledge to reduce numbers.

Government's Response to Migration

In response to criticism and soaring migration numbers, James Cleverly, Braverman's successor, announced a five-point plan aimed at reducing net migration by 300,000. The plan encompasses measures such as increasing the salary threshold for skilled foreign workers and restricting family member immigration for foreign care workers. Concurrently, the Home Office initiated a social media campaign in Vietnam to deter illegal migration, highlighting the risks involved and countering the narratives propagated by people-smuggling gangs.

Internal and External Challenges

The discord between Braverman and Sunak not only reveals differing visions within the government but also highlights the complexities of managing migration in a post-Brexit context. While the government grapples with internal disagreements, it also faces external pressures, including legal challenges to its Rwanda asylum plan and public outcry over the humanitarian implications of its policies. The situation is further complicated by incidents of migrant deaths during Channel crossings, underscoring the urgent need for a coherent and humane approach to migration.

As the UK navigates these turbulent waters, the clash between Braverman and Sunak serves as a reminder of the political and ethical dilemmas inherent in migration policy. The government's ability to reconcile these differences and address the underlying causes of migration will be critical in shaping the country's future demographic and social landscape.