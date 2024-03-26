Sudan's Religious Leaders Call for War's End Amid Humanitarian Crisis

On March 25, 2024, in Cairo, Abdel Mahmoud Abu, Secretary-General of the Ansar Affairs Committee in Sudan, issued a powerful plea for ending the country’s devastating conflict.

Highlighting the toll on civilians and the nation, Abu's intervention underscores the urgency of peace to prevent further atrocities and the country’s collapse.

Clarion Call for Peace

Abu, leading the religious arm of the Umma Party, emphasized that war should serve to prevent corruption, repel aggression, and deter injustice. However, he argued, the ongoing conflict fails to meet these criteria, rendering it invalid. By invoking a Hadith, Abu underscored the gravity of continued violence, advocating for a courageous pivot towards peace and reconciliation. His call extends beyond mere cessation of hostilities, aiming for a profound national healing process.

Despite the limited direct influence of religious leaders on the battlefield, Abu stressed their pivotal role in guiding the moral compass of the nation towards peace. The Ansar Affairs Committee, he noted, has been vocal in urging all parties to cease fire, recognizing the futile nature of the conflict.

Abu also addressed accusations against the Tagadum coalition and the Umma Party, vehemently denying any political cover for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and emphasizing the party’s commitment to peace.

The Humanitarian Crisis and Global Attention

The ongoing war has precipitated a dire humanitarian crisis, with millions facing acute hunger and displacement. International bodies and local organizations alike have sounded the alarm on the urgent need for humanitarian access and funding to avert a catastrophic hunger crisis. Abu's call for peace echoes beyond Sudan’s borders, resonating with global initiatives aimed at addressing the immediate needs of the Sudanese people and fostering long-term stability.

As Sudan stands at a crossroads, the plea from its religious leaders represents a beacon of hope amidst the turmoil. The path to peace is fraught with challenges, but the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, guided by a moral imperative, can pave the way to a brighter, more stable Sudan.