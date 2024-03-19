Sudan's Political Solution: Proposed End to War and Formation of Civilian Government

As Sudan's conflict nears its one-year mark without resolution, a newly revealed document offers a glimmer of hope. Crafted by civilian factions with international and Arab backing, the proposal outlines a path to peace, starting with a two-month ceasefire followed by the establishment of a civilian transitional government and a unified military over a decade.

Blueprint for Peace

Initiated by former Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and the Sudanese Professionals Association, the document draws from ongoing peace efforts, including the Jeddah declaration and the IGAD-AU roadmap. It proposes a comprehensive solution structured into three critical areas: cessation of hostilities, humanitarian assistance, and the political process. This strategic approach aims to halt the violence that has plagued Sudan since the ousting of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019, leaving a trail of destruction and humanitarian crises in its wake.

Challenges and Opponents

Despite the proposal's promise, it faces opposition from key political entities. The nationalist, communist, and Arab Socialist Baath parties have voiced their rejection of the plan, fearing it may pave the way for power-sharing between the military and rapid support forces for a decade. This dissent highlights the deep divisions and mistrust among Sudan's political landscape, complicating the path to peace. Moreover, a planned ceasefire during Ramadan failed to materialize, further demonstrating the fragility of peace efforts in the region.

International and Regional Support

The proposal has garnered attention and support from both international and regional actors. Meetings between Egyptian officials and the US Special Envoy to Sudan underscore the international community's vested interest in Sudan's stability. However, the Security Council's recent call for a Ramadan truce, supported by 14 countries, fell short, underscoring the challenges ahead. The document's success hinges on overcoming internal opposition and securing unwavering international and regional support to navigate Sudan towards peace.