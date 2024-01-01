en English
Politics

Sudan’s Hemedti Pledges End to War and Sustainable Democratic Change

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:57 am EST
In a momentous speech on Sudan’s 68th Independence Day, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, emphasized the crucial need for sustainable democratic change in the country’s trajectory towards a brighter future. Known as ‘Hemedti’, Daglo expressed his commitment to bringing an end to the ongoing war for the benefit of the Sudanese people.

Commitment to Democratic Change

As the leader of the Rapid Support Forces, Hemedti affirmed his dedication to establishing a democratic Sudan, pledging his forces to take all necessary actions to realize this goal. He clarified that the Rapid Support Forces do not intend to replace the Sudanese army but were compelled to engage in the conflict due to their commitment to the political process aimed at transitioning to civilian rule.

Promising Military Victories

Despite the war now in its ninth month, Hemedti reported significant military victories for the Rapid Support Forces. These successes are interpreted as a testament to their combat effectiveness and unfaltering dedication to the causes of the people. Daglo called on the opponents, who he referred to as exhausted putschists, to accept defeat after their losses in various regions including Khartoum, Darfur, Kordofan, and Al-Jazeera.

Criticism of the War and its Consequences

Hemedti criticized the war for sparking a plethora of crises – humanitarian, social, economic, and political – including human rights violations and the destruction of infrastructure. He highlighted in his speech the urgency of halting the conflict, initiating the political process, and building a nation based on justice, equality, and national unity. Drawing lessons from past mistakes, he underscored the need to ensure political stability and freedom for the future of Sudan.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

