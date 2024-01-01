en English
Africa

Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
Sudanese Paramilitary Leader Dagalo Meets Pro-Democracy Politicians: A Step Towards Reconciliation?

In a significant turn of events in Sudan’s political landscape, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the leader of the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), met with civilian pro-democracy politicians in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital. This meeting signifies a potential thaw in the tension between the military and civilian factions that have been at odds since the ousting of former President Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

Dagalo’s Outreach to Pro-Democracy Politicians

Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, has been emerging as a potential leader amid Sudan’s ongoing displacement crisis. The RSF, under his leadership, has been a powerful force in the country, despite accusations of war crimes, including killing civilians, kidnapping, and looting. In a remarkable change of stance, the pro-democracy politicians’ meeting with Hemeti included calls for equality, democracy, and discussions on ending the war and returning looted property.

An Attempt to Address Sudan’s Political Instability

Sudan has been in turmoil, with violence escalating since clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF on April 15. The conflict has resulted in the displacement of 6.3 million people since April alone, alongside the 3.7 million Sudanese who had already fled their homes during previous conflicts. More than 1.4 million Sudanese have sought shelter in neighboring countries since the conflict’s onset. The ongoing war in Sudan topped the International Rescue Committee’s 2024 Emergency Watchlist due to escalating conflict, mass displacement, economic crisis, and near-collapse of health care services.

Prospects of a Transition to Civilian Rule

The meeting in Addis Ababa may suggest a step towards forming a more inclusive government and addressing the political instability that has plagued Sudan in recent years. This development could pave the way for a transition to civilian rule, a significant demand of pro-democracy movements and international stakeholders following the military-led transitional government established post-al-Bashir’s fall. The willingness of the warring generals, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan and Gen Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, to establish a ceasefire and initiate political talks to end the war is a positive sign in this direction.

Africa Politics Sudan
Shivani Chauhan

