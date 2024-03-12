Sudanese Army Seizes Control in Omdurman Amidst Fighting, Calls for No Ramadan Truce

In a significant development amid ongoing conflict, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's sovereign Council, arrived in Omdurman as the Sudanese army took control of the national radio and television headquarters. This move comes against the backdrop of escalating clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with the army's recent advancements marking a critical juncture in the conflict that has ravaged the nation since mid-April 2023.

Battle for Control

The strife between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF intensified with the army's strategic takeover of media headquarters in Omdurman, signaling a potential shift in the battle's momentum. Initially, the RSF had established dominance in significant parts of the capital, including large swathes of Khartoum. However, the army's latest offensive in Omdurman, a key city adjoining Khartoum, underscores its resolve to reclaim control and challenge the RSF's stronghold. The conflict's roots trace back to disagreements over the country's transition to civilian rule, further complicated by a coup in 2021 that disrupted the process initiated after the ousting of Omar al-Bashir.

Humanitarian Crisis and Ceasefire Calls

The ongoing conflict has precipitated a dire humanitarian crisis, with the largest wave of displacement witnessed globally and reports of ethnically motivated killings in Darfur. Both the SAF and RSF have faced international criticism for blocking humanitarian aid and committing atrocities. In light of the holy month of Ramadan, there have been calls for a ceasefire from the UN Security Council and other international actors. Yet, Lieutenant General Yasser Al-Atta firmly stated there would be no truce unless the RSF vacates civilian positions, highlighting the deep-seated animosity and the challenging path towards peace.

International Response and the Road Ahead

Despite several international attempts to mediate and broker peace, including efforts by the United States and Saudi Arabia, a resolution remains elusive. The conflict not only threatens Sudan's stability but also poses significant repercussions for regional security. The international community's role in facilitating dialogue and providing humanitarian aid is crucial. As the SAF and RSF continue to vie for dominance, the need for a sustainable and inclusive political solution becomes ever more apparent, underscoring the urgency of addressing the underlying issues that have led to this protracted conflict.