Sudan Military Official Yasir al-Atta Instigates Formation of Rival Government

In a pivotal development on March 19, 2024, in Sennar, Sudan, General Yasir al-Atta, a prominent figure within the country's ruling council and its military, laid out a contentious plan to establish an alternate governing framework, directly challenging ongoing reconciliation efforts. Tasking pro-military Popular Resistance Committees with the creation of state and national parliaments, al-Atta’s directive seeks to appoint key governmental positions, sidelining existing power-sharing dialogues and excluding political factions associated with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Al-Atta's maneuver not only marks a significant escalation in the 11-month conflict between the Sudanese Army and the RSF but also underscores a profound rejection of compromise with the paramilitary group. By advocating for the Popular Resistance Committees to elect a "Federal People’s Parliament", which would in turn select a prime minister and cabinet, al-Atta frames this initiative as a democratic transition. This bold strategy bypasses the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC), a coalition advocating for a ceasefire and inclusive national dialogue, and aims to consolidate military control over Sudan's political landscape.

Impact on Political Dynamics

The military's strategy has not only intensified the political divide but also transformed the structure of local governance. Regions under government control have witnessed the dissolution of local democratic structures established post-December Revolution, such as the Resistance Committees and FFC activities. In their place, Popular Resistance Committees, aligned with military interests, are being empowered to take over governance roles. This shift represents a significant realignment of Sudanese politics, where civilian and military spheres are increasingly entangled in a power struggle, with the military seeking to cement its dominance.

Al-Atta's warning to the FFC—that rejecting this process would lead to international isolation—reflects the broader geopolitical stakes of Sudan's internal conflict. The creation of a parallel government not only complicates efforts for peace and reconciliation but also poses risks for the stability of the region. As Sudan stands at a crossroads, the international community watches closely, balancing between the need for stability and support for democratic principles. The outcome of this power struggle will undoubtedly shape Sudan’s path forward, either towards democratic governance or continued military rule.

This audacious move by General Yasir al-Atta delineates a critical juncture in Sudan’s political trajectory, challenging the fabric of its nascent democracy. As the nation grapples with these unfolding developments, the implications for peace, stability, and democratic governance in Sudan remain uncertain, raising pivotal questions about the role of military power in shaping the country's future.