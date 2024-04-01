Sudan Civil Coalition Tagadum Condemns RSF for Violating Addis Ababa Declaration in Al-Jazirah

On March 30, 2024, Tagadum, the Sudanese civil forces coalition, issued a stern condemnation of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for their recent acts of violence and forced displacement in the Al-Jazirah region.

This move came as a response to what Tagadum describes as a "blatant violation" of the Addis Ababa Declaration, a peace agreement co-signed by RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) and Tagadum leader Abdallah Hamdok on January 3, aiming to put an end to the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

Background of the Conflict and the Addis Ababa Declaration

The signing of the Addis Ababa Declaration earlier this year was a beacon of hope for many in Sudan, promising an end to hostilities and a pathway to peace and democratic transition. According to the agreement, the RSF committed to ensuring humanitarian aid access in areas under their control and facilitating the safe return of displaced civilians.

However, the situation in the fertile Al-Jazirah region, a crucial agricultural area, deteriorated as the RSF assumed control following the army's withdrawal, leading to reports of targeted attacks on civilians with the intent of looting their properties.

In their statement, Tagadum not only condemned the RSF's actions as "unacceptable and unjustified" but also called for an immediate end to the war, lasting peace, and the resumption of the country's democratic transition.

Highlighting the contradiction between the RSF's recent activities and the commitments made in the Addis Ababa Declaration, Tagadum demanded thorough investigations into the crimes committed in Al-Jazirah and accountability for the perpetrators. This stance marks a significant shift from previous criticisms, where the coalition had been more circumspect in specifying the RSF's role in the conflict.

Wider Political Reactions and Civilian Plight

The Tagadum coalition's statement was echoed by other political entities within Sudan, including the Sudanese Congress Party and the Sudanese Professionals Association, which also condemned the RSF's activities in Al-Jazirah.

These developments underscore the growing internal pressure on the RSF and the broader political and social implications of their actions in Al-Jazirah. Civilians caught in the crossfire continue to bear the brunt of the conflict, with their safety, security, and basic human rights hanging in the balance.