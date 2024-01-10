Sub-postmasters Prosecuted During Sir Keir Starmer's Tenure as CPS Head

News has emerged that during the tenure of Sir Keir Starmer as the director of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), a series of sub-postmasters were prosecuted, leading to convictions in three out of eleven cases. This revelation, a ripple in the ongoing discourse surrounding the legal treatment of sub-postmasters, has raised questions about Sir Keir's knowledge and actions during his term as the CPS head.

Unveiling of Prosecutions

The CPS prosecuted 11 sub-postmasters for fraud, theft, and false accounting involving the Horizon IT system during Sir Keir's leadership. Of these, three cases resulted in convictions, with one sub-postmaster sentenced to 21 months' imprisonment, another handed an eight-month suspended jail term and 180 hours of community service, and a third subjected to a curfew and ordered to do unpaid work.

The CPS has been reluctant to disclose Sir Keir's role in these prosecutions, despite admitting to taking at least 27 victims to court over issues linked to the Horizon IT computer system. This defective system has been blamed for hundreds of sub-postmasters being wrongly convicted, marking the greatest miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Questions Surrounding Sir Keir's Role

Questions have been raised regarding Sir Keir's knowledge of these cases during his tenure at CPS. Doubts about the defective Horizon system, which led to a miscarriage of justice, were first raised in 2009. Yet, Sir Keir has stated that he was unaware of these cases during his time at CPS. This has led to speculation about the leadership's actions during this period.

There is pressure to answer why Starmer did not take over the prosecutions and decide that they were not viable, given the sudden increase in cases of fraud and theft by sub-postmasters. The Conservative Party has voiced concerns about whether Sir Keir could have prevented this miscarriage of justice.

Government's Response and Future Implications

The Government is under pressure to clear the names of hundreds of Post Office branch managers wrongly convicted in the Horizon IT scandal. They are considering emergency legislation to overturn all convictions, a move that would be a significant victory for the campaign led by former postmaster Alan Bates, who is now being backed for an honour by Downing Street and Labour leader Keir Starmer.

This revelation has added a new dimension to the ongoing investigation into the treatment of sub-postmasters in legal matters. The implications of Sir Keir's actions during his tenure as the head of the CPS are yet to be fully understood and will undoubtedly continue to be a topic of intense discussion in the coming days.