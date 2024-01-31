Study Upends Assumptions on Biden and Trump's Longevity Prospects

A recent study from the University of Chicago and the University of Hawaii has upturned popular assumptions about the longevity prospects of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. The research posits that despite being older, Biden may have a better chance of living through another presidential term than Trump. This counterintuitive conclusion comes at a critical juncture, bearing potential implications for future presidential elections.

Unveiling the Unexpected

The research conducted by scholars from the University of Chicago and the University of Hawaii offers a surprising perspective. It suggests that Biden, currently 81 years old, might outlive Trump, who is 77. The notion challenges the widespread belief that due to his age, Biden would be less likely to survive another term in office. The study indicates that Trump might have a less favorable outlook over the next four years. While the specific reasons behind this conclusion were not detailed, certain lifestyle choices and genetic factors were highlighted.

The Super-agers

The study pegs Biden's chances of survival until 2028 at 75%, with Trump's odds being slightly less favorable. This unexpected finding pivots on Biden's healthier lifestyle choices such as better diet and regular exercise, as well as his genetic predisposition. On the other hand, Trump's predilection for fast food, poor sleeping habits, and his father's history of Alzheimer's were cited as potential risks. The study also addressed the age-related concerns that have been a focal point during elections, with only one-fourth of Americans believing Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve another term.

Dismissing Age-related Concerns

Despite the public debate surrounding Biden's mental health and cognitive abilities, the study's authors dismissed these as insignificant. They also downplayed Biden's notable falls and gaffes, stating that these occurrences do not necessarily indicate a decline in health. In a positive light, they named both Biden and Trump as 'super-agers', individuals who age slower than the average person and maintain their cognitive abilities.