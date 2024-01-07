en English
Politics

Stuart Hughes: The Raving Loony Who Shook Up Sidmouth

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
In 1991, the tranquil town of Sidmouth, a cozy nook in Britain known for its serene atmosphere and sun-bathing retirees, was hit by a whirlwind named Stuart Hughes. As Britain’s first Raving Loony Green Giant Party councillor, Hughes was a spectacle in his flamboyant silver topper and harlequin jacket, a stark contrast to the town’s conventional norms.

The Eccentric Manifesto

Hughes’ election manifesto for the East Devon District Council (EDDC) was a concoction of the absurd and the sensible. It proposed traffic light buttons for hedgehogs and the neutering of shopping trolleys — proposals that, in their silliness, seemed to mock the political system. Yet, interspersed with this whimsy were salient policies such as free bus passes for seniors and improved street cleaning.

Challenging the Poll Tax

Hughes’ opposition to the Poll Tax was creative and audacious. His attempts to pay with Monopoly money and a wheelbarrow full of junk were not just humorous but also a sharp critique of the tax system, drawing significant media attention.

A Splash of Colour in the Council

Despite his larger-than-life persona, Hughes confessed to feeling apprehensive about his first council meeting. His attempt to join a committee was rejected by the conservative leadership, temporarily dimming his vibrant spirit. However, this setback did not deter him for long. He bounced back and continued to challenge the status quo, injecting his unique brand of wit and humor into the conservative town.

Stuart Hughes, with his eccentric behavior and outlandish attire, became a symbol of contrast in Sidmouth. His antics sparked conversations, stirred debates, and undeniably left an indelible impression on the local community.

Politics United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

