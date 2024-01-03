Striking Journalists in Turkey Face Legal Pressure from Former Employer Sputnik

Eight journalists in Turkey, who have been striking for 140 days, along with board members of the Journalists Union of Turkey (TGS), have been called to provide police statements. This situation arises from a complaint lodged by Sputnik, their former employer. The news outlet has accused the journalists and the TGS of violating the ‘Law on Meetings and Demonstrations No. 2911’, infringing on the right to work, and disturbing peace by participating in what Sputnik deems as an illegal strike.

The TGS’s Stand

The TGS, in response, has staunchly upheld that the strike is legal. They underscored that the Ministry of Labor and Social Security has already imposed a fine on Sputnik for violating union rights. The TGS also pointed out a court ruling that favored the legality of the strike, which included an order for the reinstatement of a sacked workplace union representative. The union drew attention to a government inspection that found the mass layoffs at Sputnik to be union-related rather than economically motivated.

The Strikers’ Demands

The striking journalists are adamant about their constitutional rights and are demanding their implementation. The TGS has declared that the Sputnik employees will continue their justified strike, unperturbed by legal and police pressures. The conflict between Sputnik and its employees emerged after failed negotiations for a collective labor agreement. This impasse led the TGS to declare a strike on July 24, 2023, followed by retaliatory dismissals by Sputnik.

Challenges Faced by Striking Journalists

The striking journalists are currently without salaries and are being supported by the Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS), other artists, and politicians. They have three demands from Sputnik: reinstatement, recognition of unionization, and the right to collective bargaining for salaries. The journalists are also embroiled in a court battle for their rights. Despite the challenges, including betrayal by some colleagues and illegal hiring of new employees by Sputnik, the striking journalists remain unyielding in their fight for justice.