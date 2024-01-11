Strike Germany: Artists Boycott German Institutions over Israel-Palestine Stance

Over 500 renowned international artists, filmmakers, writers, and cultural workers have rallied under the banner of 'Strike Germany,' a campaign demanding a boycott of German state-funded institutions. The collective outcry is a response to Germany's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict, and more specifically, the continued Israeli assaults on Gaza.

Signatories Denounce German Policies

The campaign's signatories include notable figures such as French author Annie Ernaux, Palestinian poet Mohammed El-Kurd, and American actress Indya Moore. They accuse Germany of implementing policies that trample on the freedom of speech, especially those expressing solidarity with Palestine. The artists argue that Germany's unwavering support for Israel and its measures to curb pro-Palestinian advocacy, including the prohibition of pro-Palestine symbols and rallies, echo McCarthyist policies and fuel a rise in totalitarianism within German institutions.

The Push for Artistic Freedom

This collective action contends that cultural workers should steer clear of organizations that perpetuate or endorse what they term as anti-Palestinian racism and the ongoing 'genocidal campaign' against Palestinians in Gaza. They urge German authorities to champion artistic freedom and confront structural racism. This call to action alludes to the 2019 German resolution against the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign.

Potential Impact on German Culture

The Strike Germany movement poses a potential threat to major cultural events in Germany, like the Berlin Film Festival, and institutions such as the Goethe-Institut and Gropius Bau museum. Phillip Ayoub, a political science professor, remarks that such actions could disrupt power structures, galvanize public support, and challenge the status quo that turns a blind eye to Palestinian suffering.