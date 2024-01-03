en English
Business

Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Strengthening Ties: Trinidad and Tobago and India Explore Opportunities for Increased Economic Collaboration

Trinidad and Tobago’s Trade Minister, Paula Gopee-Scoon, recently welcomed the High Commissioner of India, Dr. Parader Singh Rajpurohit, in a meeting that emphasized the deep-rooted cultural connections and mutually beneficial economic ties between the two nations. The minister underscored the importance of fostering and enhancing the TT-India relationship, a sentiment echoed by the High Commissioner.

Potential for Expanded Collaboration

Though bonds already exist in the realms of sports and culture, both representatives recognized the potential for increased collaboration in trade and investment. They contemplated the establishment of a TT-India business council, which would serve as a platform to promote bilateral commerce and industry. The potential progression of a Bilateral Investment Treaty was also discussed, with both parties indicating a strong interest in this initiative. The organization of future investment missions was also on the agenda, highlighting the commitment to bolster commercial interactions between the two countries.

Mutual Interest in Economic Cooperation

This meeting and the initiatives discussed within it reflect a mutual interest in deepening economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for partnership. The representatives of Trinidad and Tobago and India demonstrated their understanding that the strengthening of economic ties can result in substantial benefits for both nations. The focus on the establishment of a business council and the progression of a Bilateral Investment Treaty suggests a strategic move towards a more structured and formalized economic relationship.

Farewell to a Respected Leader

In other news, Trinidad and Tobago mourns the loss of former prime minister Basdeo Panday. Panday, the country’s fifth prime minister and the first person of Indian descent to lead a government in Trinidad and Tobago, passed away in a United States hospital on Monday. His multifaceted career in service of his country, as a politician, trade unionist, and civil servant, was recognized by CARICOM in their tribute to the respected leader. Panday served as prime minister between 1995-2001.

Business International Relations Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

