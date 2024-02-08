Strengthening Ties: Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea Seek Enhanced Security and Maritime Cooperation with Cross River State in Nigeria

In a significant diplomatic stride, the consuls general of Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea sought enhanced security and maritime cooperation with Cross River State in Nigeria. The meeting, held on February 8, 2024, underscored the burgeoning ties between these nations and their shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity.

Cross River State: A Beacon of Hospitality Amidst Turmoil

Patrice Onana, the Consul General of Cameroon, commended Cross River State for its commendable role in hosting over 60,000 Cameroonian refugees who fled their homeland due to instability. The peaceful nature of Cross River, he emphasized, is not only appreciated but also respected. In light of this, Onana expressed the urgent need for a robust security partnership, given their shared maritime border.

Deepening Diplomatic Ties: Equatorial Guinea's Perspective

Echoing similar sentiments, Iideonso Ondo Mchama, the Consul General of Equatorial Guinea, conveyed his nation's desire to deepen diplomatic relations with Nigeria, with a particular focus on Cross River State. He recognized the strategic importance of this partnership in fostering mutual growth and development.

Governor Otu's Vision: Enhanced Connectivity and Security

Responding to these overtures, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State outlined his vision for strengthening the ties between the nations. He proposed the initiation of direct flight operations and marine transportation to Equatorial Guinea, highlighting the short flight time and substantial trade benefits.

Addressing the Cameroonian delegation, Otu acknowledged the existing trade challenges and security threats. He emphasized the need for improved maritime security, suggesting a meeting of the Nigeria-Cameroon Mixed Commission to discuss these pressing issues.

In a clear and firm tone, Otu reassured Cameroon that Nigeria would not support separatist activities, while simultaneously urging Cameroon to enhance its border control measures. He expressed optimism that these collaborative efforts would bolster security and stimulate economic growth in the region.

As the sun sets on this momentous day, the promise of a more secure, interconnected, and prosperous future shines brightly on the horizon of Cross River State and its neighbors. This is not merely a tale of diplomacy; it is a testament to the power of collaboration and the shared pursuit of peace and prosperity.