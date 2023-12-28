Strengthening Indo-Vietnamese Ties: A Strategic Imperative for India

Sudheendra Kulkarni, a former aide to India’s ex-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, strongly advocates for India to bolster its ties with Vietnam. Kulkarni’s sentiments stem from a profound understanding of Vietnam’s turbulent history, marked by a fierce battle against French colonialism followed by the devastation of the US-led Vietnam War. The conflict’s aftermath included the obliteration of Hindu temples erected by Champa kings and the devastating consequences of toxic defoliant, Agent Orange.

Resurgence and Progress

Despite these hardships, Vietnam has demonstrated remarkable resilience and progress. The nation has healed from its wars for independence and unity, establishing cordial relations with former adversaries and adopting a non-aggressive defense policy, known as the ‘Four Nos.’ Post the ‘Doi Moi’ economic reforms launched in 1986, Vietnam has witnessed significant economic growth, an export boom, and a drastic reduction in poverty. The country’s per capita income now surpasses that of India, while the poverty rate has plummeted below 3%.

Call for Enhanced Indo-Vietnamese Relations

However, Kulkarni raises a concern voiced by Vietnamese officials: India’s perceived lack of adequate engagement with Vietnam to boost trade and business relations. It appears that India is dragging its feet on finalizing a Free Trade Agreement with Vietnam, a move that could potentially enhance bilateral trade substantially. Despite Vietnam’s Prime Minister expressing a keen interest in visiting India, New Delhi has yet to extend an invitation.

Need for Swift Action

Kulkarni encourages India to not merely ‘Act East’ but to ‘Act Fast.’ He highlights the need for India to seize the opportunities that Vietnam presents and expand its influence in the broader Indo-China and ASEAN region. With the escalating tensions between the US and China, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, India’s increased engagement with Vietnam could offer strategic benefits.

India’s relationship with Southeast Asia has a deep historical foundation, including maritime trade relations, cultural exchanges, and colonial migration. Strengthening ties with Vietnam could serve to further cement these bonds, while also opening new avenues for diplomatic, economic, and cultural collaboration. Hence, Kulkarni’s appeal for India to act swiftly and decisively resonates with a strategic urgency that is hard to ignore.