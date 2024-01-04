Strategic Administrative Overhaul in Hyderabad: 26 IAS Officers Reassigned

In a strategic administrative overhaul, Hyderabad witnessed a substantial bureaucratic reshuffle that saw the reassignment of 26 IAS officers. In the spotlight is Smita Sabharwal, a senior bureaucrat from the 2001 batch IAS officer, earlier a key figure in the BRS government’s CMO. Sabharwal has been appointed as the Member Secretary of the State Finance Commission, an important shift from her previous roles as CM Secretary and Secretary to Irrigation and Rural Water Supply.

A New Era

Stepping into her shoes is G Chandrashekhar Reddy, a 1991 batch IFS officer, who is now the Secretary to the Chief Minister. The government has also ushered in new roles for other notable figures, such as Sheshadri and Shahnawaz Qasim, both of whom have been appointed as Secretaries in the CMO. K Srinivasulu, recognised for his influential work in the Stamps and Registration department, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty to the Chief Minister, a move aimed at leveraging his expertise to enhance the real estate sector and increase state revenues, which are currently under strain.

Key Appointments

Other critical appointments include Rahul Bojja as Secretary to Irrigation and CAD, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka as Secretary in the Mines and Geology department, Ahmed Nadeem as Principal Secretary in the Planning department, Harichandana Dasari as Nalgonda District Collector, and Chittem Lakshmi as Managing Director of the TS Dairy Development Cooperative Federation.

Objectives of the Reshuffle

These reshuffles are part of the government’s concerted efforts to address critical areas such as state finances and planning. Interestingly, these areas have been lacking a permanent secretary for several years, a gap that the government is keen on addressing. The underlying objective is to optimise administrative capabilities and enhance governance in the state, providing a fresh impetus to its functioning.

In conclusion, this administrative reshuffle is a strategic move by the Telangana government aimed at enhancing the state’s governance and revenue generation capabilities. The reassignment of experienced bureaucrats to key roles is expected to bring a new dynamism to the state administration.