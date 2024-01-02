en English
Europe

Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Strack-Zimmermann Sounds Alarm on Slow Pace of Weapons Supply to Ukraine

In a recent surge of concern, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the Chairwoman of the Bundestag’s Defence Committee and a member of the Free Democratic Party, has aired her apprehension over the slow pace at which armaments are being routed to Ukraine. This has coincided with the escalation of Russian missile attacks, adding to the intensity of the situation.

Growing Concern over Delayed Supplies

Strack-Zimmermann expressed her discontent with the rate at which military aid, particularly ammunition and replacement parts, is being dispatched. She underscored the significance of European nations, including Germany, elevating their support to Ukraine in this dire time. Her comments resonate with a sense of urgency and a plea for more immediate action from Europe.

Urgent Need for Ammunition and Missiles

She particularly stressed the need for immediate deployment of Taurus missiles to disrupt Russian resupply efforts. The Taurus missiles, known for their precision, range, and destructive power, could significantly hamper the Russian military’s logistics and supply chain. This, she believes, could tilt the scales in favor of the beleaguered Ukrainian forces.

European F-16 Coalition: An Imminent Requirement

Strack-Zimmermann also highlighted the urgency for the ‘European F-16 coalition’ to become operational at an earlier date to challenge the dominance of Russian air power. This coalition, comprising various European nations, could provide a much-needed boost to Ukrainian air defenses, which have been under relentless pressure from Russian aerial bombardments.

German Assistance: A Call for Amplification

Adding to Strack-Zimmermann’s concerns, Sara Nanni, the security press secretary for the German Green Party, echoed the need for more robust German assistance to Ukraine. She pointed out the current inadequacy of support amid intense budget discussions. Nanni highlighted the pressing requirements of Ukraine, which include artillery ammunition, Taurus missiles, and spare parts for heavy equipment provided by Germany.

These calls for increased support come at a critical juncture as Ukraine continues to resist the Russian onslaught. The perceived hesitation and fear in Europe’s response, as suggested by Strack-Zimmermann, are potentially playing into Russian President Putin’s calculations. As the situation unfolds, the response of Germany and the broader European community will be crucial in shaping Ukraine’s resistance and the future of European security.

Europe Military Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

