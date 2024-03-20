Stormy Daniels in Documentary: Claims She Took Hush Money So Trump ‘Couldn’t Have Me Killed’

Amidst a tumultuous legal battle that has caught the nation's attention, adult film star Stormy Daniels has made striking claims in a new documentary titled Stormy, now airing on Peacock. Daniels alleges she accepted hush money from Donald Trump's camp to ensure her safety, fearing repercussions from revealing their alleged affair in 2006. Trump, on the other hand, has consistently denied any such affair took place.

Payment for Silence or Safety?

In the documentary, Daniels recounts her fear upon being offered $130,000 by Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen, to keep the affair under wraps before the 2016 Presidential Election. She voiced concerns over her and her family's safety, suggesting the payment was not just for silence but protection. "I was f***ing terrified," Daniels stated, implying that the money offered was also to ensure a paper trail linking her to Trump and thus preventing any potential harm to her.

Legal and Financial Repercussions

The documentary further delves into the legal and financial aftermath of the hush money agreement. Trump's campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, criticized Daniels, citing her previous court losses and the significant legal fees she owes to Trump. Despite a dismissed defamation lawsuit and the financial burden it imposed, Daniels remains defiant, as revealed in the documentary, stating she would choose imprisonment over paying the legal fees now amounting to over $600,000.

Impact on Trump's Legal Woes

The airing of Stormy has not only reignited public interest in the Daniels-Trump saga but has also been thrust into the spotlight of Trump's ongoing legal battles. Trump's attorneys have argued that the documentary's release could influence the jury pool, seeking to delay the trial initially set for late March 2024. However, the trial is now expected to begin in mid-April, with both Daniels and Cohen potentially testifying, marking a crucial moment in the first criminal trial of a U.S. president in American history.

As the legal drama unfolds, the revelations in Stormy shed light on the complexities and potential dangers faced by those entangled in the politics of silence. The documentary not only chronicles Daniels' personal ordeal but also underscores the broader implications of hush money politics, setting the stage for a landmark trial that could have far-reaching consequences for Donald Trump and the American legal system.