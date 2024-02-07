Stormont's Finance Minister Pledges Swift Action on Public Sector Pay Amid Crisis

Stormont's newly appointed Finance Minister, Caoimhe Archibald, has pledged to expedite discussions on public sector pay following meetings with civil service trade unions and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions. This commitment comes in response to one of the largest public sector strikes in Northern Ireland's recent history, triggered by a delay in pay awards.

Advertisment

Insufficient Government Package

The UK Government had proposed a financial package to address these pay awards upon the reestablishment of the Stormont administration. However, Archibald has indicated that the proposed sum falls short of the required amount. The Minister has voiced her commitment to working with the Executive to ensure all public sector workers, including health staff, education workers, and civil servants, receive their due pay awards.

Urgency Amid Cost-of-Living Crisis

Advertisment

During her meeting with unions representing 24,000 civil servants, Archibald underscored the urgency of pay negotiations. With the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the financial strain on households, the Minister stressed the importance of not further delaying public sector workers' pay awards.

Plans for a Sustainable Solution

Archibald also plans to seek more clarity from the Treasury on the specifics of the financial package. She aims to advocate for a sustainable long-term solution for public sector funding, going beyond immediate pay awards. In a related move, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd is scheduled to meet with transport workers' unions, who have postponed a planned strike in hopes of negotiating improved pay offers.