Stockton Mayor Race: Candidates Address Youth Employment and Over-Policing

In Stockton, a city brimming with potential but grappling with adversity, the quest for strong leadership has intensified. Four mayoral candidates recently convened at a forum organized by community organizations, delving into critical issues such as economic development, housing, public safety, and youth empowerment. Notably absent were two candidates. Among the topics that took center stage were youth employment and over-policing of African American residents.
Youth Employment: A Focal Point
Jesús Andrade, one of the candidates, proposed establishing a Stockton Youth Commission and a task force on youth employment and entrepreneurship training. This initiative aims to provide young people with the necessary skills to navigate the job market and contribute positively to the city's economic landscape.
Christina Fugazi, another contender, emphasized the importance of partnerships between the city and local organizations. She suggested implementing internship programs and a summer employment program to equip the youth with practical experience and a sense of civic responsibility.
Jessica Velez, focusing on homelessness, crime, and drug-related issues, highlighted the need to address these challenges to attract businesses and promote a safe environment for young people. She also stressed the importance of Career Technical Education (CTE) programs to prepare students for the workforce.
Dan Wright echoed Velez's sentiments, emphasizing the value of CTE programs and supporting high school students in their job search. He believes that equipping young people with the right skills and opportunities can help curb crime rates and foster economic growth.
Over-Policing: Seeking Fair Treatment
Addressing concerns about over-policing and fair treatment of African American residents, Andrade advocated for diversity in hiring practices and the use of technology in law enforcement. He believes that a diverse police force and technological tools can help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
Fugazi called for the establishment of a true police oversight review board and training addressing cultural biases. She argued that such measures would ensure accountability and foster trust between the police and the community.
Velez proposed addressing police officers' mental health and forming a committee including members of different races for accountability and fair treatment. She believes that addressing the mental health of police officers can help prevent instances of excessive force and racial bias.
Wright highlighted the importance of diversity training for police officers and increasing their numbers for community policing. He believes that a well-trained and diverse police force can help build trust and promote safety in the community.
As Stockton moves towards its mayoral election, the city's residents are looking for leaders who can address these pressing issues. The recent forum provided insights into the candidates' visions and strategies, offering a glimpse of what the future may hold for this resilient city.
In their quest for solutions, the candidates have emphasized the need for youth empowerment and fair treatment of all residents. Whether through partnerships, training programs, or diversity initiatives, they aim to transform Stockton into a city that embraces its potential and overcomes its challenges.
In the end, the decision lies with the voters. They will determine who can best lead Stockton towards a future where young people thrive, communities are safe, and every resident is treated with fairness and respect.