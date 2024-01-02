Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of ‘The West Wing’

Emmy-winning writer and creator, Steven Moffat, has expressed his interest in crafting a British version of the renowned American political drama series, The West Wing. This announcement comes amidst a growing climate of skepticism about the portrayal of politics and politicians in contemporary media.

Moffat’s Perspective on Politics

Moffat’s vision stems from a critique of the prevailing cynicism in politics. He postulates that this cynicism creates a self-fulfilling prophecy, where politicians become the egotistical maniacs they are often portrayed as. In his perspective, if society continues to view politicians through this lens, it provides them little motivation to act differently.

Finding Humour in Political Drama

Despite the serious nature of his proposed project, Moffat emphasizes that his adaptation of The West Wing would maintain a sense of humor. He underscores the importance of laughter in the midst of political discourse, equating comedy with the achievement of truth at speed. This approach contrasts with the conventional profundity often sought in dramas, offering a fresh take on political storytelling.

In the Wake of Criticism

While Moffat’s comments come amid a resurgence of criticism towards The West Wing, particularly for its optimistic portrayal of politics and politicians, the Emmy-winning writer sees value in the show’s style. He believes that a British iteration of the series could offer a counter-narrative to the rampant skepticism present in contemporary political discourse.

Upcoming Projects

Apart from his aspiration to bring The West Wing across the Atlantic, Moffat is currently involved in two imminent projects. His play, ‘The Unfriend’, is set to be staged in London, and an upcoming ITV miniseries, ‘Douglas Is Cancelled’, featuring Karen Gillian and Hugh Bonneville, is also in the pipeline.