en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of ‘The West Wing’

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Steven Moffat Eyes British Adaptation of ‘The West Wing’

Emmy-winning writer and creator, Steven Moffat, has expressed his interest in crafting a British version of the renowned American political drama series, The West Wing. This announcement comes amidst a growing climate of skepticism about the portrayal of politics and politicians in contemporary media.

Moffat’s Perspective on Politics

Moffat’s vision stems from a critique of the prevailing cynicism in politics. He postulates that this cynicism creates a self-fulfilling prophecy, where politicians become the egotistical maniacs they are often portrayed as. In his perspective, if society continues to view politicians through this lens, it provides them little motivation to act differently.

Finding Humour in Political Drama

Despite the serious nature of his proposed project, Moffat emphasizes that his adaptation of The West Wing would maintain a sense of humor. He underscores the importance of laughter in the midst of political discourse, equating comedy with the achievement of truth at speed. This approach contrasts with the conventional profundity often sought in dramas, offering a fresh take on political storytelling.

In the Wake of Criticism

While Moffat’s comments come amid a resurgence of criticism towards The West Wing, particularly for its optimistic portrayal of politics and politicians, the Emmy-winning writer sees value in the show’s style. He believes that a British iteration of the series could offer a counter-narrative to the rampant skepticism present in contemporary political discourse.

Upcoming Projects

Apart from his aspiration to bring The West Wing across the Atlantic, Moffat is currently involved in two imminent projects. His play, ‘The Unfriend’, is set to be staged in London, and an upcoming ITV miniseries, ‘Douglas Is Cancelled’, featuring Karen Gillian and Hugh Bonneville, is also in the pipeline.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Insurance Case Heads to Trial Amid Rising Securities Lawsuits

By Rizwan Shah

Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid

By Justice Nwafor

Davie District Court: A Spectrum of Cases and Outcomes

By BNN Correspondents

Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic A ...
@Elections · 3 mins
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic A ...
heart comment 0
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait

By BNN Correspondents

Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
Apple Dodges Antitrust Lawsuit: A Victory for App Store Monopoly

By Ebenezer Mensah

Apple Dodges Antitrust Lawsuit: A Victory for App Store Monopoly
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court’s Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications

By Nitish Verma

The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi

By Rizwan Shah

Jamaat-e-Islami Gains Prominent New Members in Karachi
Latest Headlines
World News
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
32 seconds
Broski Executes Flawless '2-Touch' with A.K.I. in Street Fighter 6 Match
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
56 seconds
Missouri Bids to Join Summer EBT Program, Eyeing Significant Federal Aid
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
2 mins
Davie Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs at Davidson/Randolph Christmas Classic
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
3 mins
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
3 mins
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
3 mins
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
3 mins
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
4 mins
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
5 mins
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app