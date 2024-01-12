Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise

Steve Price, a familiar face on The Project, has launched a scathing attack on major Australian retailers, including Woolworths and its subsidiary Big W, as well as Aldi, for their recent decision to cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. The commentator accused these corporate giants of ‘woke lecturing’ and disconnecting from the sentiments of what he perceives as the majority of Australians who endorse the celebration of Australia Day on January 26.

Controversy Over Australia Day Date

The choice of date for Australia Day has long been a contentious issue, especially among First Nations people and a growing number of other Australians. For these groups, January 26 signifies a day of mourning, marking the commencement of British colonization and the perceived ‘invasion’ of Indigenous lands.

Retailers Reflect Changing Attitudes

The decision by these retailers to exclude Australia Day merchandise from their shelves is thought by some to mirror shifting attitudes towards the celebration. Nevertheless, Coles, another retail heavyweight, has chosen to continue selling Australia Day products.

Political Repercussions and Public Sentiment

Price staunchly advocates that Australia Day should remain on January 26 until the government officially declares otherwise. His criticism extended to local councils in Victoria for their refusal to conduct citizenship ceremonies on that day. Shadow Veteran Affairs Minister, Barnaby Joyce, echoed Price’s sentiments by supporting a boycott against Woolworths. Joyce suggested that the retailer should concentrate on reducing prices to help Australians with the cost-of-living, rather than engaging in political matters. This ongoing debate illuminates the persistent tensions surrounding the significance of Australia Day and the proposition to change the date to acknowledge the historical impact on Indigenous communities.