en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:39 pm EST
Steve Price Criticizes Retailers for Abandoning Australia Day Merchandise

Steve Price, a familiar face on The Project, has launched a scathing attack on major Australian retailers, including Woolworths and its subsidiary Big W, as well as Aldi, for their recent decision to cease the sale of Australia Day merchandise. The commentator accused these corporate giants of ‘woke lecturing’ and disconnecting from the sentiments of what he perceives as the majority of Australians who endorse the celebration of Australia Day on January 26.

Controversy Over Australia Day Date

The choice of date for Australia Day has long been a contentious issue, especially among First Nations people and a growing number of other Australians. For these groups, January 26 signifies a day of mourning, marking the commencement of British colonization and the perceived ‘invasion’ of Indigenous lands.

Retailers Reflect Changing Attitudes

The decision by these retailers to exclude Australia Day merchandise from their shelves is thought by some to mirror shifting attitudes towards the celebration. Nevertheless, Coles, another retail heavyweight, has chosen to continue selling Australia Day products.

Political Repercussions and Public Sentiment

Price staunchly advocates that Australia Day should remain on January 26 until the government officially declares otherwise. His criticism extended to local councils in Victoria for their refusal to conduct citizenship ceremonies on that day. Shadow Veteran Affairs Minister, Barnaby Joyce, echoed Price’s sentiments by supporting a boycott against Woolworths. Joyce suggested that the retailer should concentrate on reducing prices to help Australians with the cost-of-living, rather than engaging in political matters. This ongoing debate illuminates the persistent tensions surrounding the significance of Australia Day and the proposition to change the date to acknowledge the historical impact on Indigenous communities.

0
Australia Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
16 mins ago
From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary's Ascension to the Danish Throne
Princess Mary of Denmark, a native Australian, is on the brink of becoming the Queen of Denmark following Queen Margrethe’s sudden abdication announced on New Year’s Eve. The tale of Mary’s journey from a Sydney marketing executive to a member of one of Europe’s oldest royal families has been dubbed a modern-day fairytale and captivated
From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary's Ascension to the Danish Throne
A New Reign Begins: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend the Throne
36 mins ago
A New Reign Begins: Prince Frederik and Princess Mary Ascend the Throne
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
37 mins ago
Australian Jewish Council Co-CEO Criticizes Senator's Support for Genocide Case Against Israel
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
18 mins ago
Australia Backs Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels: A Stand for Global Trade Security
Amazon Pulls Out of Major Sydney Warehouse Deal Over Delays
23 mins ago
Amazon Pulls Out of Major Sydney Warehouse Deal Over Delays
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
24 mins ago
Victoria Park Council Members Might See Superannuation Benefits
Latest Headlines
World News
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
2 mins
Willtrell Hartson Commits to Southern Illinois University for College Football
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
2 mins
Congressman Uses 'Real Housewives' Quote to Criticize Trump
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
2 mins
Anura MagicMirror: A New Era in Health Monitoring Unveiled at CES
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
3 mins
Karnataka's Kannada Organisations Resist Maharashtra's Health Insurance Scheme
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
6 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
6 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
6 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
6 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
7 mins
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app