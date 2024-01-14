en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful

East Grand Forks Mayor, Steve Gander, has set his eyes on a new political pursuit. After serving his city with distinction, Gander has declared that he will not be running for reelection as mayor. Instead, he will be vying for the District 1B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, a position currently held by Representative Deb Kiel who has opted not to seek reelection.

Representative Deb Kiel’s Retirement

A stalwart of the Republican party and a native of Crookston, Representative Kiel has served the Legislature for over a decade. However, due to recent health challenges, including two minor strokes, she has made the difficult decision to step down. Kiel’s impressive legacy includes her dedication to the areas of family, agriculture, fiscal accountability, education, and personal responsibility. Her dedication to these causes, despite the health challenges she and her husband have faced, has earned her immense respect and admiration.

Steve Gander’s Political Journey

As a longtime optometrist and an East Grand Forks native, Steve Gander is no stranger to serving his community. His leadership roles have included chairman of the East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce and president of the Minnesota Optometric Association. Gander first ventured into local politics as a member of the city council before assuming the role of mayor in 2017.

Gander’s Vision for the Future

With his announcement to run for the District 1B seat, Gander has expressed his commitment to continue building upon Kiel’s legacy. His campaign priorities include public health and safety, education, public infrastructure, business growth, and Second Amendment rights. These areas reflect Gander’s understanding of the needs of his constituents and his desire to make a positive impact in their lives.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
57 seconds ago
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
In 2023, despite the constitutional guarantee of ‘total freedom of the press,’ Nepal’s press freedom faced unrelenting challenges. The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) documented 58 instances of press freedom violations. These included threats, harassment, physical attacks, and arrests, encapsulating the hardships journalists endure while carrying out their professional duties. High-profile cases such as the
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
6 mins ago
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
6 mins ago
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
1 min ago
Venezuela to Rally in Support of President Maduro on National Teacher's Day
Winter Weather Throws Off 2024 Iowa Caucus Campaigns
5 mins ago
Winter Weather Throws Off 2024 Iowa Caucus Campaigns
Missing Temple Ornaments Stir Controversy in Srikakulam
5 mins ago
Missing Temple Ornaments Stir Controversy in Srikakulam
Latest Headlines
World News
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
5 seconds
Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games: A Showcase of Skill and Competition
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
25 seconds
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
Boston University Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola (Maryland) in Intense Basketball Match
26 seconds
Boston University Clinches Narrow Victory Over Loyola (Maryland) in Intense Basketball Match
Thrilling Performances Highlight Week in Local Recreational Sports
30 seconds
Thrilling Performances Highlight Week in Local Recreational Sports
Boston University Edges Past Loyola (Md.) in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
45 seconds
Boston University Edges Past Loyola (Md.) in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Recent High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Outcomes
47 seconds
Recent High School Boys' Basketball: A Spectrum of Outcomes
Houston Dominates Cleveland in High-Scoring NFL Clash
49 seconds
Houston Dominates Cleveland in High-Scoring NFL Clash
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024
49 seconds
Historic First Sunday Start for Australian Open 2024
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
57 seconds
Nepal's Press Freedom: The Struggle Continues Amid Constitutional Guarantees
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app