Steve Gander: From Mayor to Minnesota House Hopeful

East Grand Forks Mayor, Steve Gander, has set his eyes on a new political pursuit. After serving his city with distinction, Gander has declared that he will not be running for reelection as mayor. Instead, he will be vying for the District 1B seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives, a position currently held by Representative Deb Kiel who has opted not to seek reelection.

Representative Deb Kiel’s Retirement

A stalwart of the Republican party and a native of Crookston, Representative Kiel has served the Legislature for over a decade. However, due to recent health challenges, including two minor strokes, she has made the difficult decision to step down. Kiel’s impressive legacy includes her dedication to the areas of family, agriculture, fiscal accountability, education, and personal responsibility. Her dedication to these causes, despite the health challenges she and her husband have faced, has earned her immense respect and admiration.

Steve Gander’s Political Journey

As a longtime optometrist and an East Grand Forks native, Steve Gander is no stranger to serving his community. His leadership roles have included chairman of the East Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce and president of the Minnesota Optometric Association. Gander first ventured into local politics as a member of the city council before assuming the role of mayor in 2017.

Gander’s Vision for the Future

With his announcement to run for the District 1B seat, Gander has expressed his commitment to continue building upon Kiel’s legacy. His campaign priorities include public health and safety, education, public infrastructure, business growth, and Second Amendment rights. These areas reflect Gander’s understanding of the needs of his constituents and his desire to make a positive impact in their lives.