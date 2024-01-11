en English
Steve Doocy Criticizes House GOP and Speaker Mike Johnson Over Spending Deal Controversy

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST
Steve Doocy Criticizes House GOP and Speaker Mike Johnson Over Spending Deal Controversy

Steve Doocy, a co-host of the renowned morning talk show ‘Fox and Friends,’ scrutinized the House GOP for its internal conflict, directing his attention primarily at Speaker Mike Johnson. The Speaker is currently grappling with conservative opposition concerning a recent spending deal. The strife within the Republican House ranks was starkly evident during the show, with Doocy hinting that Speaker Johnson is teetering on the edge of his position and could face challenges before February 1.

Recalling a Precedent

This situation calls to mind when former Speaker Kevin McCarthy was displaced for similar reasons, in particular, pushing forward a spending package with Democratic approval to avoid a government shutdown. Speaker Johnson’s current predicament mirrors this closely as he has endorsed a spending agreement with Democratic leaders, facing a potential shutdown on January 19.

Despite a portion of Republicans viewing this predicament as blown out of proportion and suggesting that Johnson might not encounter the same obstacles as McCarthy, there remains a chance that a handful of Republicans could support a motion to vacate the Speakership. This possibility becomes even more potent if Democrats also back the motion, as they did in McCarthy’s instance.

Johnson’s Struggle With Conservative Opposition

Johnson finds himself in a controversial position, facing backlash from hardliners within his party over a spending deal negotiated with the Democrat-led Senate. The deal, which would fund the government at $1.59 trillion but redirect approximately $70 billion to support non-defense programs, has sparked a backlash among Republicans. The dissatisfaction with Johnson’s leadership has stirred up a storm within the House GOP, with members of the Freedom Caucus calling for Johnson’s removal from office. A faction of Freedom Caucus Republicans overturned a procedural vote in protest against the spending deal, further complicating Johnson’s position.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

