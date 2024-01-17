Steve Cortes Advocates for GOP Unity Behind Trump

Former Trump advisor, Steve Cortes, who previously backed Ron DeSantis, has now publicly endorsed Donald Trump, urging GOP unity after Trump's decisive victory in the Iowa caucuses. Cortes' change of heart is indicative of the broader strategic adjustments within the GOP as they gear up for the upcoming elections.

Cortes, who had distanced himself from Trump due to disagreements over the former president's treatment of his senior staff, has seemingly realigned with Trump's call for party unity. This change comes amidst operational shifts within the pro-Ron DeSantis super PAC, Never Back Down, which has been laying off officials and shifting its focus away from DeSantis, who finished a distant second in Iowa and is currently trailing in New Hampshire.

Despite the criticism, Cortes' call for unity behind Trump is a testament to the perceived inevitability of Trump's nomination. Critics have accused Cortes of playing both sides, but his comments underscore the clear preference of the GOP grassroots for Trump.

The Case for Unity

In an op-ed titled “Only Trump Can Save America,” Cortes called for a consolidation under Trump. He emphasized the need for unity among the GOP, stating that Trump's convincing win and leading polls indicate the party grassroots' clear preference for him. Cortes predicts a historic electoral victory if the America First movement acts in concert. He warns against the performance of the DeSantis campaign and the implications of a divided GOP.

Cortes' public endorsement of Trump signifies the shifting dynamics within the GOP. It draws attention to the party's need for a united front in the face of the upcoming elections. The unity Cortes advocates for could potentially secure a victory for the GOP. However, DeSantis' supporters continue to express strong support, despite his second-place finish in Iowa, indicating a potential for continued internal divisions within the party.